Arsenal, Cazorla's potential replacement might arrive from Malaga
03 May at 21:42Santi Cazorla's future with the club is unsure as the gunners have their eyes on Malaga's Pablo Fornals (21 years old) to potentially replace him according to the Daily Mirror. The young midfielder is high on Wenger's wish-list and according to Spanish paper Marca, it seems like Arsenal have scouted him on numerous occasions over the past few months. Fornals contract will expires in 2019 as he has had a very impressive season with Malaga in 2016-2017. He scored 5 goals and added 2 assists in 25 la Liga starts for the club so far this campaign.
He is a complete player who can play everywhere in the midfield (lower or even as an attacking midfielder too). Malaga will likely be looking to get close to 20 million euros for him but this number might grow come summer time. Arsenal are currently sixth in the EPL standings as they will be looking to add new faces this coming summer.
