Arsenal: Cech sets Premier League record with 200th clean sheet

Petr Cech finally became the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheet after making his first penalty save for Arsenal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Watford.



Cech had been stuck on 199 clean sheets -- already a record -- since Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle on Dec. 16, a run of 11 games.



He had to work hard for this one, making a couple of good saves in the first half and then denying Troy Deeney from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.



It was the first time in 16 attempts that Cech saved a penalty since moving to Arsenal from Chelsea.



It's an unbelievable personal milestone, obviously," Cech said of his 200th clean sheet on Sky Sports. "We took only 18 games to get nine clean sheets at the start of the season to reach the 199 and we had to wait 11 games, which is sometimes frustrating. But the most important thing is when the team wins."