Arsenal CEO lands in Dortmund to negotiate Aubameyang’s arrival



According to Goal.com, Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has landed in Dortmund within the last few hours in order to negotiate the signing of top transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Since news of Alexis Sánchez’s impending move to Manchester United broke last week, it has become evident that the Gabonese striker is the Gunners’ preferred replacement. It now seems as though the North London club are set to step up their efforts to lure him to England before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.



Aubameyang was left out of Dortmund’s squad to face Hertha Berlin on Friday night, which many took as the biggest hint yet that he won’t be at the Bundesliga side come the start of February. Indeed, Arsène Wenger spoke openly about the former Saint-Étienne man’s potential arrival and believes he would be an ideal fit for his side.



Time will tell how the veteran French tactician plans to fit both him and Alexandre Lacazette into the same starting XI. Will the Arsenal finally switch to a two-man strike force?



(Goal.com)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)