Arsenal are interested in signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, according to AS.

The 23-year-old has a deal with the Colchoneros until 2026, however, and a prohibitive release clause in the region of

160 million.

Saul is liked by a number of teams, including Serie A sides and teams in England, including Manchester United, who were sniffing around him last summer, as were PSG and Barcelona.

Moreover the Spanish international isn’t willing to leave the Capital, anyway.

Saul would be part of a major revamp at the Emirates, and his impressive performances (he’s scored six times in all competitions this season) have, according to AS, constantly attracted interest from a number of teams.