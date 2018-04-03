Arsenal are interested in signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid,

The midfielder was signed for a nifty

16.5 million in the summer by Real, but has been given very little playing time by the Merengues. He is also wanted by AC Milan.

While the Madrid side is known for making its playmakers wait for their chance to shine (Isco is a good example), Ceballos has only had two Liga starts so far, netting a brace in his first (a 2-1 win) on the road against Alaves.

Arsene Wenger is preparing for life without Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, with the latter potentially leaving on a free transfer, and the former rumoured to be the subject of a

40 million bid by Manchester United.

Ceballos is a sleek, skillful midfielder who could really help further Arsenal’s cause, especially after they lost a creative flame in Alexis Sanchez.

Will the Gunners add another Liga rising star (Ceballos is only 21) to their squad?