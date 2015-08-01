Ivan Perisic’s brace against Udinese today represents a bit of a turnaround for the Croatian star.

According to our sources , it appears that the Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool target wasn’t enjoying life at Inter a few weeks ago, and was tempted to leave at the end of the season.

Unconvinced by former Coach Frank De Boer’s system and methods, the 27-year-old star had to chat to his agent, when it transpires that he was lacking motivation.

The scorer of seven Serie A goals last season, the Croatian enjoyed a very good start to 2016 (unlike Inter), convincing fans that he’d definitively bloom into a star during the current campaign. Though he’s had his moments (scoring against Juventus), the former Wolfsburg man hasn’t been exceptional, sometimes cutting a frustrated figure out on the left.

New Coach Stefano Pioli seems to have given him a new lease of life, however. The EPL is warned: valued at €30m or so last summer, the Croatian international will be worth far more after nearly matching his goal total from last season (he’s already scored six times), and performing strongly at Euro 2016…