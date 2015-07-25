Vincius Junior dubbed as the “New Neymar”.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are all tracking Flamengo wonder kiddubbed as the “New Neymar”.

The 16-year-old striker has come onto the radar of the European heavyweights after some scintillating performances in the Brazilian youth cup. The youngster was instrumental in his sides 6-0 demolition of Nacional as they advanced into the last 16 of the competition.



Lightening quick, fantastic with the ball at his feet and deadly accurate with his passing, Vinicius is causing a stir around planet football so much so that Flamengo, who signed him at the age of 10, have offered him a new deal which includes a £26 million buy-out clause.

Many observers have described him as being the “complete player” and just like the Barcelona superstar, he looks set to be the next big thing to emerge from the country that has produced its fair share of footballing greats.



