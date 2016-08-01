Arsenal and Chelsea could get the chance to sign Jesse Lingard this summer, the Sun report.

The Englishman’s deal expires then, meaning that he is a potential departure for the upcoming transfer window.

It’s been difficult at Old Trafford for the 24-year-old, who has made only three starts on the left, and six on the opposite win in Premier League play this season.

Effectively, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are all ahead of the young Englishman in the hierarchy, despite scoring in last year’s FA Cup final and

Ironically, Chelsea face the Red Devils tomorrow in FA Cup action, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, and the chance to join Manchester City and Arsenal.

(via Le10Sport) that Lingard’s eventual extension at Old Trafford isn’t considered a priority, but also that Jose Mourinho doesn’t want Lingard to leave on a free next summer