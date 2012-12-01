It looks like Alvaro Morata could be on his way out of Real Madrid very soon if he doesn’t get more playing time.

He has also told his entourage to listen to offers.

The Spaniard is angry at the Frenchman, claiming that he was made promises about playing time that have not been kept.

This “him or me” scenario is reminiscent of when Ronaldo threatened to leave Inter if Hector Cuper wasn’t sacked. Ironically, the Brazilian legend ended up moving to Real.

With the temperamental Diego Costa irritating them, it looks like Chelsea will dump the Brazilian-born striker for Morata, who has impressed in Turin, netting 27 goals in all competitions over two seasons.

Arsenal, for their part, fear that Alexis Sanchez won’t sign a new deal, prompting them to look for a new player capable of carrying the team. Morata certainly did that three seasons ago, when Juventus made it to the Champions League final.

Speaking of that… the door has never fully shut on Juve. Morata liked it there, and has never excluded a return.



@EdoDalmonte

claim that the Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus target has told the club that he will leave if Coach Zinedine Zidane were to remain as Coach.