Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus target wants to leave PSG this summer
13 February at 17:59Blaise Matuidi may not be long for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the latest reports coming out of France.
In fact, the Juventus and Arsenal target wants to leave Paris in summer, Le 10 Sport can exclusively reveal.
Moreover, the former Saint-Etienne man, who is also being pursued by Chelsea, is willing to play in China if he’s offered wages of €20 million a year!
This news comes at a time when reports of the French international are leaving are rife. In fact, Yahoo Sport claimed last week that PSG president Al-Khelaifi had told Matuidi that he could leave in summer.
Matuidi’s entourage (and especially Mino Raiola, his agent) is also angry at PSG because director of sport Patrick Kluivert didn’t turn up to a summit with agent Mino Raiola.
This meeting would have allegedly been to discuss an eventual departure.
Le10Sport don’t mention Arsenal, who were recently linked with a move for the 29-year-old.
@EdoDalmonte
