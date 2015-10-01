Mauro Icardi is “happy in Milan”, according to his

The model claimed, however, that the whole family would follow the Arsenal, Chelsea and Napoli target “for work purposes”.

​Speaking to Telefe, she said that

“For us, as a family, it’s better for us to stay in Milan because the children want to stay there. That aside, Mauro’s very happy and he’s also the captain.

“It’s not our intention to leave Milan, but of course, if Mauro changes city for work purposes, we’d follow him.”

​Icardi is coming off a superb season - banging in 24 goals and adding eight assists. He’s started the current one on a hot streak, throwing in two braces in as many games as Inter coasted past Fiorentina and Roma.

Wife Wanda hasn’t endeared herself to fans - suggesting in the summer of 2016 that Icardi wanted to leave to a better-paying club, and believed to have encouraged the courtship of Napoli, among others.

“We’ve renewed his contract with Inter three times because when other clubs have wanted Icardi, the club have done everything to keep him, naturally by improving the terms of his deal,” Mrs. Icardi continued.

“Our relationship with their board is great, especially on a personal level. For example, when the girls were born, the club gave us a lot of gifts.