Lazio star Keita Balde Diao is in a bit of a bind, and wants to put off a move until he regains his place as a starter.

The forward has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea again, but is reported by the

Keita has been targeted by many teams, including Juventus, Inter and Milan, with middleman Jorge Mendes also reported to have tried to facilitate a move to Manchester United.

The Senegalese international began the season very well, scoring seven goals in Serie A and adding two assists as the Biancocelesti shot up the table. Though they’ve remained here, the 22-year-old hasn’t, being dropped after his return from the African Cup of Nations.

Reports indicate that the former Barcelona