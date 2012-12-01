Today’s Corriere dello Sport (via SempreInter) has an absolute bombshell for us: Arsenal and Chelsea target Ricardo Rodriguez is said to want have eyes only on Serie A, specifically Inter.

The Roman paper reveals that his entourage met with Inter last night, and had a successful meeting in which the Wolfsburg star’s desire to play in Italy emerged.

PSG are also among the clubs who want to sign him.

Inter have a problem, however, the 24-year-old’s release clause of €22 million.

Wolfsburg don't like the idea of giving their guy away on a loan-to-buy deal, which is what Inter have offered because of their FFP problems.

Then again, a solution could present itself: sell Ever Banega. Dropped to the bench by new Coach Stefano Pioli, Inter would be willing to accept a sum in excess of €25m for the 27-year-old.

Hebei Fortune (who have also signed Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho) and Beijing Guoan are known to be interested, something confirmed by Banega’s agent.