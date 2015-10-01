Who would have thought earlier this season that Eusebio Di Francesco has beaten Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte to first place in Group C?

When Inter were debating hiring either the Chelsea or the Atletico Madrid Coach, who would have imagined that Luciano Spalletti would do better than either likely could, or that EDF would be wanted by Conte’s club?

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Monchi is ready to offer his Coach a big deal,

The former Roma winger has led the Giallorossi to a strong start: they’re on 34 points, five short of the leaders but with one game in hand.

Di Francesco’s deal expires in 18 months, and his unexpectedly strong start has led the Capitoline club to quickly reconsider and go for a bigger commitment.