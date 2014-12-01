Stan Kroenke has pulled all bloodsports footage from his Outdoor TV channel after suffering a huge public backlash.

Arsenal ownerhas pulled all bloodsports footage from his Outdoor TV channel after suffering a huge public backlash. The Mirror reports that the 70-year-old patron has asked the channel to; “remove all content related to those animals in light of public interest”.

In a further statement, it was announced that; “Outdoor Sportsman Group is dedicated to serving audiences around the world interested in the outdoors. In the past few days, there has been significant public attention to a small portion of programming on our MyOutdoorTV app that contains content associated with hunting certain big game animals.”



"While many on both sides of this issue have made their voices heard, and this content is only available through paid subscriptions, Stan Kroenke has directed us to remove all content related to those animals in light of the public interest."



The broadcasts were slammed for showing animals such as lions and elephants being hunted and killed by professionals which caused outrage on social media. My Outdoor TV is part of the Outdoor Sportsman Group which is owned by Kroenke and costs £7.60 a month for a subscription.