Reports from the UK via IlBianconero.com claim that Arsenal has emerged as the surprise front-runner to sign Juventus striker. The 30-year-old Croatian forward, whose current deal in Turin expires in 2019, could be off-loaded at the end of the season and the Gunners are believed to have moved into pole-position to sign him.

The six-foot three frontman has been in great form this season and has been one of the unsung heroes in the Bianconeri’s quest to claim a treble. With the Serie A title all but retained, the Italian giants find themselves in the final in the Coppa Italia and 3-0 ahead after a sensational Champions League quarter-final first-leg demolition of Barcelona on Tuesday evening.



Despite his good form, it seems as though Mandzukic will look for pastures new in the summer and a move to the Premier League is believed to be high on his priority list. West Ham United have also been linked with a possible assault for the player.