Arsenal are set to rival Chelsea and Man Utd in the race for Torino sensation Andrea Belotti, the

Then again, the Wapping paper claims that Arsene Wenger is being scared off by the Italy striker’s high pricetag. Belotti is available for £50m (€60m), convincing Wenger to hold back, but ask Torino to inform him of any offers for the 23-year-old.

With Olivier Giroud now 30, Arsenal would have to consider splashing the cash on a new striker, but £50m happens to be a record for them.

The young Italian star has netted 13 Serie A goals this season, and 25 in the calendar year. It’s been a sensation time for a youngster signed by the Granata for a measly €7.5m

"Arsenal have an option for Belotti from Torino, and he is available for

"That is to get him now before any other teams come in for him, but Arsenal will not pay that amount just yet.

"They will wait to see what happens with him this season, and think about moving for him again in the summer."

​Belotti recently