Reports in England via The Daily Mirror have linked Athletic Bilbao coach with the Arsenal bench, with Ernesto Valverde denying any contact between the Gunners and himself but hinted he could work in the Premier League one day. Recent rumors have also associated Valverde with the soon to be vacant Barcelona job. Valverde has already coached abroad once with Olimpiacos and called it “an enriching experience.” The 53 year old may have a chance to consider a new experience yet again this summer.

The Spanish coach is with Bilbao for his second stint after also spending time at Villareal and Valencia. His best season finish in Spain was with Bilbao in the 2013-14 season when they finished fourth. In his three years on the bench for Olimpiacos, he finished first all three times. The jump to a high pressure job with a bigger budget seems a great possibility for Valverde, with only a question of time.