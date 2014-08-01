Arsenal’s situation seems to be getting worse by the day.

The Daily Telegraph are the latest to contribute to the managerial merry-go-round at the Emirates, with talk of Max Allegri of Juventus and Tomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund replacing Arsene Wenger.

The Telegraph ( via le10sport ) claim that Wenger could be replaced by Leonardo Jardim, of Monaco. His name should be familiar to gunners fans, seeing as it was he who orchestrated their Round of 16 Champions League elimination three seasons ago.

A weaker Monaco sank Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the home leg, a masterpiece which doesn’t seem to have passed unobserved in North London.

The Alsacian Coach’s team is coming off another defeat, this one to Chelsea, prompting fan protests about the club to re-emerge, the flames fuelled by the the home loss to Watford.

Jardim has taken a cash-strapped club to first place in France, three points ahead of PSG in Ligue 1 and playing a stunning brand of football.

Wenger has long deflected questions about his future, but his club is slacking in the Premier League race, and someone like Jardim could be just the man to shake things up.