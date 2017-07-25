Lucas Perez could well be leaving Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are considering an offer made for the 28-year-old by Deportivo La Coruna,

The Liga club have, in fact, made two offers for the Galatasaray and Fenerbahce target, who was also linked to

Reports from Spain indicate that the offer is very similar to the one which Sevilla made Manchester City for Nolito, and the Spanish international eventually ended up joining the Rojiblancos.

Perez was barely able to start any Premier League games last season, and is desperate to play regular football.

The striker, who scored 23 goals in 57 Liga games for Deportivo before joining Arsenal last summer for

20 million, has only started two EPL games for the Gunners.

With the Gunners signing Alexandre Lacazette and looking to keep Alexis Sanchez, Perez may get even fewer chances to shine.

@EdoDalmonte