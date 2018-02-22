Arsenal are looking at another name to replace Arsene Wenger, as it looks like Luis Enrique isn’t going to join the London side , and one of them still in the running is that of Leonardo Jardim.

The French Coach will leave the Gunners at the end of the season, after 22 years’ service.

Enrique has been out of a job since last season, being replaced at Barcelona by Ernesto Valverde. Long linked to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among others, he was connected to Arsenal recently.

According to France Football, however, the Gunners believe that he’s too expensive, though it’s unclear whether it’s personal wages, or the

This has left the North Londoners with Leonardo Jardim, who did a terrific job last season in helping AS Monaco make the Champions League semi-finals, as win as win Ligue 1 against a far more hyped Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the French magazine, the “Portuguese is very popular among the Gunners,” but he has a deal with Monaco until 2020.

€230 million transfer kitty he reportedly wants to spruce up the squad.