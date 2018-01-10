Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is very close to joining Valencia, with an announcement reportedly imminent, reports Marca.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at the club this season and has managed to make only a single start in the Premier League this season, appearing just six times from the bench. While he had been an important part of Arsene Wenger’s repertoire before this season, his time at the Emirates seems to be up now.

Marca report that the announcement is imminent and if things go well, it can be done in the next few hours itself. It is said that he will be initially loaned out this month but Valencia will be signing him on a permanent basis next summer and the midfielder will pen a deal that will last till 2022.

This is a way of avoiding FFP regulations as Valencia will sign the player in January itself but he will join on a permanent basis next summer only.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)