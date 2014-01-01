As reported in the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are in danger of losing one of their top young prospects. Chris Willock is a 19 year old U-19 England international often thought to be one of the Gunner’s best emerging talents. Willock has thus far been unable to reach a contract agreement with Arsenal, who could possibly allow the young winger to leave for a fraction of his true value.

Willock has gained inquiries from Brentford in the past, and more recently Celtic are arising in a swoop similar to the one that allowed them to purchase Dembele from Fulham for 350,000 EUR. Arsenal need to operate intelligently or else they could be missing out on a huge compensation on Willock, who has three goals and seven assists in 16 matches for Arsenal U-23 this season. With questions surrounding Arsenal’s ability to achieve a top four finish and hold on to their stars this summer, perhaps the Gunner’s need for Willock will present itself soon.