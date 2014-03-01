Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 matches against Palace in all competitions (W11 D4), a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League last April.



The Eagles haven’t won away from home at Arsenal in any competition since October 1994, winning 2-1 at Highbury with a brace from John Salako.



Arsenal have never failed to score in 17 home league games against Crystal Palace, netting 39 goals in total (2.3 per game).



Indeed, the Gunners have scored in each of their last 25 home Premier League games, their longest run since scoring in 29 in a row between April 2007 and November 2008.



After a run of 12 consecutive home Premier League wins, the Gunners have won just one of their last four at the Emirates (D2 L1).



Meanwhile, after losing eight consecutive away Premier League games, the Eagles are unbeaten in their last five on the road (W2 D3). Only Liverpool (6) are on a current longer run without defeat away from home in the division.