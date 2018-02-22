These two sides have met just twice before in European competition, with Arsenal drawing blanks in the 2006-07 Champions League group stages – losing 0-1 away then drawing 0-0 at home.



This is Arsenal’s first quarter-final tie in European competition since 2009-10 (v Barcelona in the Champions League), while they haven’t advanced from one since the season prior to that (v Villarreal in 2008-09).



The Gunners haven’t lost the first leg of a quarter-final tie in European competition since March 1972 (v Ajax in the European Cup), winning four and drawing six of the 10 they’ve been involved in since.



Arsene Wenger’s side are looking for their third consecutive victory in knockout games in European competition – they last did that in 1999/2000, when they won four consecutive games in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals.



CSKA Moscow have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for just the third time in their history – losing at this stage in the 2009-10 Champions League, although they won the UEFA Cup in 2004-05.