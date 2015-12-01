Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has explained that the Gunners turned down two offers for him last summer. Speaking ahead of the New Year fixtures, the 31-year-old Frenchman declared that; “In the summer there were offers from both Fiorentina and Espanyol but Arsenal decided to keep me at the club. I’m disappointed not to have returned to being one of the protagonists here but I will continue to work hard and we’ll see what happens in the future”.



He continued; “I expected things to go better than what they have but I can’t change what’s happened in the past. I feel great physically but the manager has decided not to put me in the team”. Debuchy has also been linked with a move to Roma in the past but once again Arsene Wenger decided to keep the player at The Emirates. With the January window fast approaching, expect to see Debuchy’s name become a regular feature of transfer speculation.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler