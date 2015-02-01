Arsenal defender close to Valencia switch
17 August at 15:40Sky Sports believe that Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is close to a £10m switch to La Liga side Valencia.
The deal would be worth £10m for the Brazilian who has had mixed success with the Gunners.
Last season, the North London side finished outside the top four but managed to win the FA Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.
