Arsenal defender to join Barcelona if Wenger leaves
27 February at 15:20Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is said to be willing to move to Barcelona at the end of the season, should Arsene Wenger fail to sign a contract extension with the Gunners. The French manager, in fact, is on the brink at Arsenal and could be leaving the north-London club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
Wenger is the mentor of Hector Bellerin as it was the French manager to promote the Spanish right-back to Arsenal senior team from the Gunners’ academy.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Bellerin tops the blaugrana’s transfer shortlist as the LaLiga giants are still looking for a decent replacement for Dani Alves who left the Nou Camp last summer and has not been replaced by any new signing.
Luis Enrique, in fact, has been adapting Seri Roberto in the right-back position but the Spanish midfielder has had some highs and lows this season suggesting the club’s board that a true right-back is absolutely needed at the Nou Camp from next season.
