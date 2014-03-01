After Medel another South American is departing Milan. This time Inter are completing the sale of Jeison Murillo to Valencia. Now that the sale of the Chilean to Beskitas is complete, Ausilio and Sabatini have found agreement for another departure. The Colombian, who has lost his place as a starter with the arrival of Skriniar, has long been in the clutches of the Spanish club, with sports director Mateu Alemany arriving last week in Milan to accelerate the negotiations.

DETAILS - The Nerazzurri will get around 13 million EUR for Murillo, plus some variable-related bonuses. The formula will be that of the loan with the obligation to redeem. The defender arrived from Granada in 2015 for 8 million EUR plus bonuses, and played 69 games in a Nerazzurri jersey, scoring 3 goals. For Inter, the player never rose to the level of being irreplaceable, and thus Valencia, who brings him back to the Liga, will offer him that opportunity.