According to reports in the Daily Star, Arsenal are set to challenge Manchester United and Juventus for Lazio striker. The journal understands that the Gunners, who now look set to miss out on Real Madrid frontman Karim Benzema , will turn their attentions to the 21-year-old Senegalese international who has courted controversy in the Italian capital this season.

Having tried to orchestrate a move last summer, Keita effectively went on strike by refusing to train with the club as President Claudio Lotito refused to sanction an exit away from the club. The situation was then eased when the youngster returned to the first-team squad and put in some outstanding displays.



However, he now finds himself at the centre of another row after incidents at the end of the Biancocelesti’s recent home defeat to Chievo when several players were targeted by disgruntled fans. Those fans left a rather unflattering banner outside the training ground this week and a summer exit looks inevitable.