Arsenal are ready to get back into the market to look for

Having signed Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they also want to add Real Madrid fading star Karim Benzema, Diario Gol write.

The 30-year-old has only scored five times in the Liga this season, and Diario also add that Sergio Ramos has asked Florentino Perez to sell the attacker, whose contribution to the build-up is a lot better than the finishing put on display this season.

Benzema endured a difficult 2016-2017 season, his injuries often derailing him and leaving space for Alvaro Morata, who ended up with more La Liga goals despite only appearing in a relief role.

Arsenal are ready to put €40 million on the table, which is not considered enough by Perez, who is holding out for €80m. It sounds like he wants to sell both Benzema and Bale to finance the revamp of his Merengues, and bring someone genuinely heavyweight, like Harry Kane.