Reports in The Sun claim that Arsenal are set to hijack Everton’s continued pursuit for Lyon wingerThe 24-year-old Algerian will be a free-agent in the summer as his contract expires and the journal believes that the player’s representatives have been in touch with The Gunners to discuss the possibility of a switch to the Premier League.

Ghezzal looked set to be heading to Goodison Park last summer with Everton having even agreed a £12 million deal with Lyon for the player. However, the Algerian declined the offer stating that he wanted to sign for a bigger club.



Currently on AFCON 2017 duty with his country, Ghezzal will welcome the news that the North London club are showing interests have suggested that Monaco were also in the running to grab his signature. The club from the principality are reportedly prepared to offer the player £100,000 to join them next season.