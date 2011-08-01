Arsenal's & Everton's Interest In AC Milan's Andre Silva Dealt A Blow

Reports coming from various British media outlets suggest that Arsenal and Everton are very interested in acquiring the services of AC Milan's Portuguese international striker André Silva given the player's difficulty to score goals in the Serie A despite scoring for fun in the Europa League.



The player arrived at Milanello this past summer for €38 million plus add-ons but has mostly seemed like a fish out of water in the Serie A which has put Everton on alert as the Toffee's wish to replace Sandro Ramirez when the transfer window opens in January.



The Rossoneri however have different plans for the young Portuguese striker despite the belief on the British Isles that AC Milan will be forced to sell him in order to make up for the lost revenue from not being able to qualify for Champions League football next season.



In fact, André Silva is regarded as a highly prized asset of the club by Milan's Sporting Director Mirabelli as well as the CEO Marco Fassone and therefore the player is not for sale, especially in the January transfer window.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)