Arsenal-Everton: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Arsenal are unbeaten in 23 home matches against Everton in all competitions (W19 D4) since a 2-1 Premier League defeat in January 1996 under Bruce Rioch.

• Everton have played more Premier League matches at the Emirates without winning (11 – W0 D4 L7) than any other club.

• The Gunners have beaten Everton more often in league games than any other side has beaten another in the history of the Football League (95).

• Arsenal have never lost a Premier League game at the Emirates in the month of February (P21 W17 D4 L0), with their last home defeat coming against West Ham at Highbury in February 2006.

• Arsenal have made the most errors leading to goals in Europe’s big five leagues this season (11).

• Sam Allardyce has collected just three points from a possible 39 in away Premier League games at Arsenal (P13 W0 D3 L10), losing each of the last eight in a row, all at the Emirates.

• This match is Allardyce’s 500th in the Premier League, making him just the fifth manager to achieve this. Of the previous four, only Arsene Wenger won his 500th match in charge (Harry Redknapp drew, Alex Ferguson and David Moyes lost).

• Mesut Özil has had a hand in seven goals in eight Premier League appearances against the Toffees (two goals, five assists) and has scored or assisted in each meeting at the Emirates (one goal, four assists).

• Arsenal new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for Dortmund (141 goals, 31 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 96 minutes.

• Since his Premier League debut in September 2013, Mesut Ozil has provided more assists than any other player (49 in 136 apps). The quickest a player reached 50 assists in the competition was Eric Cantona, who did so in 143 games.