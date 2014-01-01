Arsenal, Everton, Sevilla set to battle for unhappy Inter midfielder
27 January at 13:55After ridding themselves of Joao Mario, Inter Milan now turns its attention to dispensing of unhappy midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Frustrated by a lack of playing time, Brozovic wants an exit from the San Siro, and could have his wish granted soon.
The midfielder has several suitors and Inter hopes his sale would return the necessary assets to allow them to chose Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore. The Croatian has attracted the attention of Everton, Arsenal and, Sevilla. Fellow Serie A side Sampdoria is also keeping a close eye on Brozovic after Praet's injury.
In 17 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season, the enigmatic Brozovic has tallied just three goals, and has seen his playing time decrease as the season has worn on. With the World Cup just months away, the Croatian hopes to regain playing time, wherever he can, to ensure his place alongside countryman Luka Modric in Russia this summer.
