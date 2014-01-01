Inter are negotiating with Valencia over the sale of Jeison Murillo,

Our correspondents have snapped the Nerazzurri sporting director with lawyer Rocco Dozzini, having lunch near Inter’s headquarters.

Dozzini is handling matters for the Liga club. Marcelino is very interested in Murillo, a former Granada player. The Spaniard was very close to Coaching Inter himself last autumn, before the bench was given to Stefano Pioli himself.

Los Che have offered Murillo a five-year deal worth

10m in total, but the Nerazzurri are asking for more than Valencia are willing to part with, namely

13 million.

Having started life at Inter very well in 2015-2016, Murillo has found struggling from January 2016 onwards, playing an increasingly sluggish brand of football before finding himself benched.



Still making 34 appearances this season, he is known for his physicality.

- with Tottenham also expressing an interest- the Colombian international prefers a return to Spain.