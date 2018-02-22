Arsenal eye Real Madrid keeper for Cech replacement

Arsenal appear to be in the market to replace their aging goalkeeper over the summer.



The Gunners have reportedly put Real Madrid shot stopper Keylor Navas at the top of their list to succeed Petr Cech (35). Cech joined the club in 2015 after appearing a whopping 333 times for Chelsea over the course of his stay at the club from 2004-15.



Real Madrid have been linked to several top goalkeeping targets, namely Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, Manchester United’s David de Gea, and most recently Alisson of AS Roma.



A Keylor Navas exit from Madrid looks increasingly likely as the club is expected to enact a large overhaul over the summer. The Costa Rican joined Los Blancos in August of 2014 after impressing at the World Cup in Brazil.

