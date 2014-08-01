Arsenal eyeing 45 million swoop for Real Madrid target
17 February at 11:50Premier League giants Arsenal are eyeing up a 45 million euros swoop for Lyon superstar Nabil Fekir, reports the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old Frenchmanis enjoying the best season of hi career this time around and has already scored 16 times in 22 starts for Lyon this season, having racked up a tally of six assists on the way. His outstanding showings haven't just attracted attention from big clubs but has also made him a sureshot candidate to play for France in the World Cup in the summer.
The Daily Mail says that Arsenal want to pay a 45 million euros fee to sign the Lyon star in the upcoming summer transfer window.
It is said that Arsene Wenger desires to complete a possible deal for the Real Madrid target before he leaves for the World Cup in June. And the Gunners boss has already wanted the winger closely by Arsenal's French scout Gilles Grimandi, who too is convinced of Fekir's qualities.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments