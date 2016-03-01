Arsenal will face a stiff challenge from Germany in their pursuit of French international striker Alexandre Lacazette. The 25-year-old Lyon man is in devastating form once again this season rifling in 30 goals already for the Ligue 1 side.





Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has made the player his number one summer target but according to Bild, he could face competition from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side looks set to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the current campaign and are set to have a huge transfer budget to play with on the strength of that sale, around £60M being the current estimate.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is also a huge admirer of Lacazette and plans to re-invest some of the money from Aubameyang’s sale into bringing the player to Signal Iduna Park. With Wenger’s future at the Emirates looking to be clarified shortly, his summer restructuring should start with a move for his fellow countryman.