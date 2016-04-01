Alexis Sanchez will be leaving the club in the summer.

The Sun quotes The Times today with reports that a group of young Arsenal supporters were left stunned when they were told on a stadium tour that Chilean play-makerwill be leaving the club in the summer.

The journal has learned that staff organising the Emirates tour, openly admitted that the 28-year-old, who has been linked with several high-profile clubs around Europe, will not be renewing his contract and that the club will look to cash in on him at the end of the current campaign.



Back in his homeland, a group of Chilean fans have formed a Facebook group to try to convince the player to leave the Gunners and are organising a “National March for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal” on March 1.



The player has always maintained that he will decide his future when he knows the position with current boss Arsene Wenger but with himself and the club seemingly miles away on what Sanchez believes he should be earning, a summer departure seems imminent.