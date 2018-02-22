Arsenal fans reply to Allegri’s social media message for Alex Ferguson
06 May at 12:20Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was informed about Six Alex Ferguson’s critical conditions minutes after the final whistle of Juve-Bologna yesterday night.
“I didn’t know it and I am sorry”, Allegri said.
“I wish him good luck and I am sure he will be strong enough to recover.”
Seconds after the press conference Allegri tweeted: “Stay strong Alex Ferguson”.
Thousands of Arsenal fans replied to the social media post of the Italian tactician…telling him to take over at the club in the summer!
