Hector Bellerin has made some suggestive statements about his performance at Arsenal.

The Barcelona target has already been the subject of a rejected 40 million offer, but has already shown a preference for the Catalans over Juventus.

“I don’t know of the offers that have been made for me,” Bellerin said after Arsenal

“My job is to answer on the field, what happens off it regards my agent. I still have two years on my Arsenal deal, that’s it."

Bellerin was recently quoted by Sport.es as saying that

Manchester City have also emerged as suitors for the 22-year-old, who has made 78 EPL appearances, scoring three goals for the Gunners.