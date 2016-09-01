

Ahead of this weekend’s huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, former Gunner Fabrice Muamba has told the Daily Express that boss Arsene Wenger should get the cheque-book out and bring in a dynamic player to drive his sides midfield.

The player in question is Paris Saint-Germain’s French star Blaise Matuidi who has yet to commit his future to the Ligue 1 champions. The 29-year-old looked set to join Italian giants Juventus last summer but the Parisian’s refused to let him leave. Despite the unrest, the player has been one of the stand-out stars under new coach Unai Emery this season and a new contract is believed to be on the table.



Muamba however, believes that Wenger, who has yet to confirm his own future beyond the end of the current campaign, should head over the English Channel to acquire the French international, explaining that; “Arsenal really need to go out there and spend £30millon and get the best central midfielder in Europe - in my view, Blaise Matuidi at PSG. Why hasn't Arsenal signed somebody like that? You have to ask Arsene that. Everybody loves him and nobody who has been at the football club will speak against him. But some of those guys need to step up and repay his faith in them. It is time for them to deliver."