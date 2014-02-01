Arsenal goalkeeper to consider future
17 April at 18:50Reports in England this week have once again linked Arsenal goalie David Ospina with a summer departure. The 28 year old Colombian international will have one eye on the World Cup in Russia next summer, and this will be an important decision considering his lack of first time football with the Gunners. Wenger and Arsenal will not want to lose such an experienced and talented back up goalkeeper, but as age thirty approaches Ospina will have take all accounts into his upcoming decision.
Ospina has featured in only two Premier League games this season, and his time has been mostly limited to FA Cup and Champions League games, with only a grand total of only 13 matches played this season. As the World Cup qualifiers resume and Pekerman feels the pressure to carry Colombia through to Russia in 2018, he will need a fit and experienced goalkeeper to deputise for his team. Should Ospina want to keep his spot with his national team, perhaps moving on from Arsenal is his best decision, with links to Turkish sides rumored of late.
