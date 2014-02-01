Reports

in

England

this

week

have

once

again

linked

Arsenal

goalie

David

Ospina

with

a

summer

departure

. The 28 year old Colombian international will have one eye on the World Cup in Russia next summer, and this will be an important decision considering his lack of first time football with the Gunners. Wenger and Arsenal will not want to lose such an experienced and talented back up goalkeeper, but as age thirty approaches Ospina will have take all accounts into his upcoming decision.