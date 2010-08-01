It’s now been claimed that Arsenal have met Dutch international Virgil van Dijk and his representatives over a summer move to North London. According to Fox Sports News journalist James Dodd, the 26-year-old could be closing in on a surprise switch to The Gunners which is sure to leave Liverpool bosses fuming.



For months now, the Merseyside club has been the favourite to land his signature despite tense relations between themselves and van Dijk’s current club Southampton. With The Saints board claiming that they would rather sell him anywhere other than Anfield, Dodd claims that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has seized his opportunity to pull off an eleventh hour coup.



