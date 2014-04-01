Arsenal, here are Sanchez' conditions as Inter look on

​"An agreement has to be found with his agent and then he will renew his contract with the club​ ". This is what Arsene Wenger had to say on the Alexis Sanchez situation as his contract is set to expire in 2018. According to the English press, an agreement for his contract renewal is still far away.



THE CONDITIONS - Even if he did recently say that he wanted to stay at Arsenal, Sanchez did not make an official decision yet as his future remains in doubt. His first wants to get some guarantees from Arsenal as he wants to see if they will build a competitive roster. Sanchez wants to compete at the highest of levels as he first wants to see what Arsenal plans will be. If Arsenal do convince him with their project then he might stay another season and negotiate his contract renewal with the club.



INTER ARE WATCHING - Inter like Sanchez a lot as they have been scouting him for some time now. Suning believes that he is the perfect partner for Icardi as they would love to get him. He already played in the Italian Serie A as many clubs remain interested in him (Juve, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs too). Everything is in stand-by at the moment as his Arsenal future remains in doubt.