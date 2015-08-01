Arsenal hijack Juventus’ bid for free agent defender
08 February at 18:41Arsenal have pounced of Juventus target Sead Kolasinac, 23, whose contract with Schalke 04 expires at the end of the season. Both Juventus and Chelsea tried to sign the talented left-back this past January, but the Bundesliga giants refused to sell the Bosnia International at any price even if they are aware Kolasinac will be leaving them at the end of the season.
Kolasinac is the second best fullback in Bundesliga after Bayern Munich star Philip Lahm and the 23-year-old defender is said to have already reached economic agreement with Juventus.
Italian paper Tuttosport revealed two weeks ago that the player was due to have medical with the bianconeri before the end of the season but the player has yet to have medical tests with the club.
Meantime, according to the Bild, Arsenal have jumped to front of the queue for Kolasinac and are now in pole position to sign him for nothing at the end of the season.
