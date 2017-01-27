Arsenal identify Alexis Sanchez’s potential replacement
27 January at 16:00Arsenal are considering a summer move for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, today’s edition of The Telegraph reports. The Gunners’ executives believe that the Germany ace could be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez whose future at the Emirates Stadium is under serious threat as the Chile International has been failing to sign a new contract with the North London club sparking summer exit rumours.
Sanchez runs out of his Arsenal contract in 18 months and the Gunners may be required to sell him in the next summer when the player will have only one year left in his contract.
According to the British paper, Reus would be Sanchez’s perfect replacement although the 27-year-old star could cost Arsenal over € 60 million. Reus is being heavily linked with joining the Gunners of late and collapsed contract talks between Arsenal and Sanchez could pave the way for Reus’ arrival at the Emirates in the summer
