Arsenal identify Atlético Madrid star as ideal Čech replacement
06 February at 15:40According to Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have identified Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as the man they want to replace Petr Čech, who is approaching his 36th birthday.
Indeed, the current season could be the Czech Republic legend’s final season in North London, and so the pressure is on the Gunners to find a suitable long-term replacement. Of course, Oblak won’t come cheap and Los Colchoneros are sure to demand a huge fee before they will even consider letting him leave the Wanda Metropolitano.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments