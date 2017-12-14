Arsenal identify €48m Sanchez replacement
19 December at 17:35Alexis Sanchez could be on his way out of Arsenal either in January or at the end of the season. The contract of the Chile International, in fact, expires in June and despite Arsenal being trying to offer their star a contract extension, Sanchez seems to have already decided that his time in North London is over.
According to Superdeporte in Mexico, the Gunners are already preparing for life after Sanchez. The Premier League giants, in fact, are reported to have already identified the replacement for the former Udinese star that turns 29 today.
The Mexican news outlet claims Arsenal are ready to pay € 48 million to sign Hirving Lozano. The 22-year-old is contracted with Psv and has had a stunning start to the season with 11 goals and six assists in 18 games in all competitions.
Lozano joined Psv from Pachuca this last summer but his amazing performances in the Holland championship have made him become one of the most wanted wingers in Europe and Arsenal believe he could be the right man to replace their departing star.
